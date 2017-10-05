Trials scheduled for 2 men involved in gunshot-filled chase

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Trials have been scheduled for two men who authorities say were involved in a chase in which shots were fired at pursuing officers.

Court records say 38-year-old Douglas Burke, of Clarks, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to attempted assault on an officer, use of a deadly weapon, and other charges stemming from the pursuit Aug. 5. His trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 9 in Polk County District Court.

The records say 25-year-old Derek Hobbs, of Omaha, also is scheduled for trial starting Jan. 9. He's pleaded not guilty to theft, weapons and other charges.

Authorities say the Hobbs fired at deputies and struck a patrol car during the chase. The two fled on foot after their vehicle went into a ditch. Burke soon surrendered. Hobbs was found the next day.