Fatal shooting in Sarpy County

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Sarpy County deputies are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and the Omaha Fire Department were dispatched to a rescue call at 18362 Emiline St.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found a 68-year-old female victim, Afton Teague, on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound to the head. The Omaha rescue squad transported the victim to Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy. Teague later died at the Medical Center.

The Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation, which is still ongoing. However, it appears the victim may have been accidentally shot by her husband, who was starting to clean a .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol. Earlier this afternoon, he had been shooting at an indoor gun range.