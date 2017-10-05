Painted hearts auction

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Have you seen one of the 89 painted hearts around Lincoln? You still have the chance to!

The hearts, by artists across the state, have been on display at locations throughout downtown Lincoln and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campuses during spring and summer.

They will be auctioned off on Friday night.

“I'm excited where this is going to go. I hope everyone has a great bidder and they raise lots of money for Sadie dog fund and Lead up because they're wonderful charities,” said Artist Susan Hanson. “I'm glad they chose as part of the project..

Arrangements have been made to move the 7 p.m. public auction on Friday from Haymarket Park to Southwest High School in case of rain.

If weather looks like it might become an issue, check the Nebraska by Heart website and Facebook on Friday for updates.