Rare night, rare cars for a good cause

Rare night, rare cars for a good cause

A Big event was held tonight for charity. For car enthusiasts, it was quite a sight.

Kuck Motorsports opened its doors. It has more than 100 rare cars, like the Batmobile, the Dukes of Hazard car and Back to the Future DeLorean.

Money raised tonight went to "Clinic With a Heart and Lincoln South Rotary.

Kuck Motorsports is just northwest of I-80 and 27th St. It's not open to the public on a regular basis. They do these types of charity functions a few times a year.

