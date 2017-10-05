NEB Soccer: Hanson Scores Twice in NU’s 3-0 Rout of Terps

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska soccer team (8-3-2, 2-1-2 Big Ten) scored three goals in a game for the seventh time this season, as the Huskers stormed past Maryland, 3-0, at Barbara Hibner Stadium on Thursday night.

Freshman Theresa Pujado scored her first career goal in the 38th minute when she found the back of the net after several ricochets. With her goal, now 11 different Huskers have scored goals this season. NU’s 25 goals this season through 13 games matches the 25 goals the Huskers had all of last season.

Senior Haley Hanson scored twice in the second half, marking her sixth and seventh goals of the 2017 campaign. Hanson knocked in her first score of the night in the 47th minute off an assist from Amanda McClanahan. Hanson added her second score in the 62nd minute off an assist from Caroline Buelt.

Hanson took six shots, three of which were on goal, to lead a Husker offense that outshot Maryland, 15-3. Nebraska had an 8-1 advantage in shots on goal. For the seventh time this season, Nebraska shut out its opponent. Sophomore goalkeeper Aubrei Corder collected one save in 85 minutes before junior Lauren Smith made her first career appearance for the final five minutes.

The Huskers host No. 23 Rutgers on Sunday at 3 p.m. (CT) for Family Night. The match will be televised on ESPNU.