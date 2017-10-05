Friends remember Waverly student killed in accident

Thursday was a day many at Waverly High School would like to forget.

Students woke up to the news that one of their classmates - 15 year-old Alex Linscott - was killed in an accident Wednesday night outside Louisville, NE.

Linscott was a passenger when the car she was in collided head-on with another vehicle.

The two drivers were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Alex didn't make it.

"It's just shocking to the community," said one her closest friends, Aleesha.

The two girls took dances classes together since they were 10 years old, and says Alex was a friend to anyone she met.

"She was very passionate and caring for everybody," Aleesha said.

"If anybody was upset, no matter if she was really friends with them or not, she would care for anybody around her."

The two took a trip to New York together just this summer.

Aside from dance, Alex was also a member of the school's band.

"My band director came and sat us all down and said, 'Last night Alex Linscott was killed,'" said classmate Savannah Wiseman.

"And there was an immediate response, just sorrow like I've never seen."

The school's superintendent, Cory Worrell, said in a statement that the district is deeply saddened by Alex's death, and the school community extends its heartfelt sympathies to her family and friends.

Grief counselors will be available for staff and students at Waverly High for the next few days.

The crash is under investigation.

The driver in Alex's car, 48 year-old Elisha Linscott, is in critical condition.