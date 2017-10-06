CDC urges you to get a flu shot - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

CDC urges you to get a flu shot

You may have heard an apple a day keeps the doctor away; but the local health department says otherwise.  
The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department wants to remind you flu vaccination is the most effective thing you can do to not get the flu.
Employees at the department say, there is little flu activity happening in Lincoln. They add, it's best to get the flu shot now while it's still early.
You can get the shot at a pharmacy or by visiting your healthcare provider.
The Center For Disease Control recommends everyone ages six months and older to get the vaccine every year.

