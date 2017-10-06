Nebraska man accidentally shoots, kills wife in their home - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska man accidentally shoots, kills wife in their home

Nebraska man accidentally shoots, kills wife in their home

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com       

        OMAHA, Neb. (AP)  Authorities say a man accidentally shot and killed his wife in the kitchen of their Sarpy County home while he was cleaning his pistol.
         The Sarpy County sheriff's office says 68-year-old Afton Teague was shot in the head around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities who arrived at the scene found her on the kitchen floor. She was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where she died.
        Sarpy County Sheriff Chief Deputy Greg London says Teague's husband had been firing the .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol that killed his wife at a gun range earlier in the day.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.