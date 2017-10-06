Update: Man who shot wife will not be charged

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

UPDATE:

A Sarpy County man who shot his wife will not be charged according to a press released sent by the Sarpy County Attorney.

Afton Teague was struck in the head by a .22 caliber bullet fired from a handgun handled by her husband of almost 49 years. Dennis Teague had just returned from a shooting range and believed the gun to be unloaded. Afton Teague was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No criminal charges will be filed in the matter. The investigation showed neither the intent, nor reckless disregard which would be required for a criminal complaint.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Authorities say a man accidentally shot and killed his wife in the kitchen of their Sarpy County home while he was cleaning his pistol.

The Sarpy County sheriff's office says 68-year-old Afton Teague was shot in the head around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities who arrived at the scene found her on the kitchen floor. She was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where she died.



Sarpy County Sheriff Chief Deputy Greg London says Teague's husband had been firing the .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol that killed his wife at a gun range earlier in the day.