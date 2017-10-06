Lincoln man killed in eastern Nebraska highway crash

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

DAVID CITY, Neb. (AP) Authorities say a Lincoln motorcyclist has died in a crash with a semi in eastern Nebraska.

The Butler County sheriff's office says 26-year-old Arez Karim was killed Thursday around 7:15 a.m. on U.S. Highway 81. Authorities say the semi driver, 30-year-old Jeremy Root of Hastings, was traveling south on the highway when his semi crossed the centerline and struck Karim's northbound motorcycle.

The sheriff's office says alcohol wasn't a factor in the crash, but rainfall at the time likely was.

Sheriff's offices in Butler and Polk County and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating.

