Lincoln man killed in eastern Nebraska highway crash - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln man killed in eastern Nebraska highway crash

Lincoln man killed in eastern Nebraska highway crash

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com        

        DAVID CITY, Neb. (AP)  Authorities say a Lincoln motorcyclist has died in a crash with a semi in eastern Nebraska.
        The Butler County sheriff's office says 26-year-old Arez Karim was killed Thursday around 7:15 a.m. on U.S. Highway 81. Authorities say the semi driver, 30-year-old Jeremy Root of Hastings, was traveling south on the highway when his semi crossed the centerline and struck Karim's northbound motorcycle.
        The sheriff's office says alcohol wasn't a factor in the crash, but rainfall at the time likely was.
        Sheriff's offices in Butler and Polk County and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating.
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.