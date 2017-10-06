Grand Island officials ask county supervisor to fix up home

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) Grand Island city officials are asking a county supervisor to fix up his home after years of complaints from neighbors.

The Grand Island Independent reports that the city attorney sent a letter Sept. 11 to Hall County Supervisor Scott Arnold, warning that if his property isn't brought into compliance with city code within 21 days, officials would seek to abate the nuisances. The newspaper obtained the letter through a public records request.

Grand Island Building Director Craig Lewis says the city sent Arnold letters in 2015, 2016 and 2017 asking him to complete work on the home. The side of the house is covered in wrap.

Arnold says he purchased the property in 2012 with the intention of fixing it, but he discovered a number of problems.