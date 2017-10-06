Israel Holmes connected to more bank robberies

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The Lincoln Police Department has arrested Israel Holmes in connection with four Lincoln bank robberies, and an additional attempted robbery.

Holmes was initially arrested after running from police after robbing the Lincoln Federal Savings bank on 48th and Normal on Oct. 3, LPD Chief Jeffrey Bliemeister said.

Since then he's been connected with the robbery of Pinnacle Bank on West P and Sun Valley Blvd on July 25 and the Sept. 18 robbery of Cornhusker Bank on N. Cotner and Fairfax streets.

Holmes also attempted a robbery at Great Western bank on 65th and Havelock on Sept. 18.

Police say it was high quality surveillance video from the businesses, methods used by Holmes in the robberies, evidence found in his home and the recovery of a stolen black Honda that provided evidence for these arrests.

LPD investigator Bradley Hulse said based on an interview with Holmes, he robbed the banks to get money to provide for his family and purchase marijuana.

With Holmes' arrest, there are now three open bank robbery cases from this year, Chief Bliemeister said he expects more arrests to be made in these cases.