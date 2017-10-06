Baxter Toyota test drive event

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Baxter Toyota is asking for help moving vehicles to their new South Lincoln location.

On Sunday, October 15 volunteers will be able to test drive a new or certified preowned vehicle of their choice from their current location on Telluride Drive to their new facility on Yankee Hill in South Lincoln. The event will run from 8AM-5PM.

To participate in the test drive event registration participants will need to register online at Baxter Toyota's website. A valid drivers license is also required and will need to be brought to the event.

Volunteers will get a t-shirt for participating in the massive test drive event and breakfast and lunch will be provided by the Waffleman.

When participants are done buses will take them back to their vehicles.

For every test drive taken during the event Baxter Toyota Lincoln will donate $10 to the Team Jack Foundation, up to $10,000.