Mayor to speak at tribute to Pulse shooting victims

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Mayor Chris Beutler will urge residents to stand against hate and violence at the opening of the Pulse Tribute Tour at 6 p.m. this evening at the Nebraska Union in the Crib on the first floor. The event honors the 49 people who were killed in the mass shooting June 12, 2016 during “Latin Night” at The Pulse, an LGBT night club in Orlando, Florida. The Tribute features artist James Nocito’s exhibit “Orlando: 49 Farolitos,” a set of 49 luminaries with portraits of those whose lives were lost.

The Mayor will also address the recent mass shooting that took the lives of 58 concert-goers in Las Vegas.

“As we mourn the loss of the 49 people killed last year in Orlando’s Pulse night club, I ask that we also mourn those who were killed in Las Vegas, and all the other victims of this kind of senseless violence,” Mayor Beutler said. “Let’s share, also, our appreciation for those who came to their aid. But most importantly, I ask that each one of us recommit to fighting the hate, the division and the injustice that plague our society today. The American people must continue to stand for liberty, justice and the pursuit of happiness for ALL who call this country home -- people of every race, ethnicity, faith tradition, gender identity and sexual orientation.”

The Pulse Tribute Tour is sponsored by PFLAG, Star City Pride, Outlinc, Common Root, Plymouth Pride, Unitarian Universalists and Vine Congregational Church’s VERGE. The luminaries will also be on display throughout the next week: