Staff member arrested at NSP

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

October 6, 2017 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Today, Jami Cutshall (33) was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on several charges related to the introduction of contraband. She is lodged in the Lancaster County Jail with charges of unauthorized communications with a committed offender; unlawful acts by a corrections employee and sex abuse of an inmate or parolee.

The arrest is a result of the investigation into the suspected K2 (synthetic cannabinoid) incidents that occurred at NSP earlier this week.

“The introduction of any contraband into prisons puts my staff and the incarcerated population in danger. Drugs are especially dangerous due to the possible medical reactions and potential for violence.” said Director Scott R. Frakes. “The investigation began following several incidents of suspected K2 use. I am proud of the investigative work completed by our intelligence team, criminal investigators and facility staff. I appreciate the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol in the arrest.”

Cutshall has been a unit caseworker at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) since her employment began on July 27, 2015. She has been suspended without pay, pending personnel action.