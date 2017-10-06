Heart sculptures auctioned off at Haymarket Park

Posted by KLKN.

Those heart sculptures you've been seeing around Lincoln this summer were all at the ballpark for Friday night's auction.

The 89 sculptures were made to celebrate Nebraska's 150th anniversary by Nebraska artists representing 24 counties. They were up for bidding at Haymarket Park.

The event's director, Liz Shea–McCoy said it gives the state's artists the opportunity to show what they can do.

"It's like a big art gallery," Shea-McCoy said. "But we've seen something that was created by these Nebraska artists that we love. They take one idea and they change it into 89 unbelievable creative visions."

Shea–McCoy said she's never done a project this big.

Proceeds from the auction go to the artists, Sadie Dog Fund and Lead Up.

