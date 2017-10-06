10-6 Prep Football Scores

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Allen 70, Winside 20

Aquinas 30, North Bend Central 0

Arcadia-Loup City 36, Twin River 0

Archbishop Bergan 48, Tekamah-Herman 0

Arthur County def. Sioux County, forfeit

Battle Creek 6, Lutheran High Northeast 0

Bellevue West 62, Omaha Northwest 0

Blair 38, Schuyler 0

Blue Hill 36, Giltner 6

Boone Central/Newman Grove 49, Adams Central 7

Boys Town 34, Omaha Concordia 0

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 23, Falls City Sacred Heart 14

Cambridge 62, Southwest 6

Central City 13, Sutton 6

Chase County 42, Mitchell 13

Clarkson/Leigh 68, Elgin Public/Pope John 30

Cody-Kilgore 73, South Platte 6

Columbus 49, South Sioux City 16

Columbus Lakeview 42, Grand Island Central Catholic 0

Columbus Scotus 14, Ord 10

Conestoga 32, Falls City 24

Crawford 55, Leyton 0

Doniphan-Trumbull 21, Southern Valley 0

Dundy County-Stratton 40, Sutherland 18

Elm Creek 44, Overton 28

Elwood 77, Red Cloud 7

Fairbury 65, Southern 6

Fillmore Central 21, Cross County 14

Freeman 40, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 0

Gothenburg 7, Cozad 6

Grand Island 21, Lincoln Pius X 14

Grand Island Northwest 35, Seward 21

Gretna 56, Elkhorn Mount Michael 0

Guardian Angels 44, Homer 0

Hampton 55, Elba 18

Hartington Cedar Catholic 12, Crofton 0

Hartington-Newcastle 46, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 14

Harvard 68, Maywood-Hayes Center 6

Hastings St. Cecilia 13, Sandy Creek 10

Hay Springs 57, Potter-Dix 8

Heartland 44, Superior 8

Hemingford 58, Morrill 6

Howells/Dodge 70, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 14

Humphrey St. Francis 48, Osceola 6

Hyannis def. Banner County, forfeit

Johnson-Brock 34, Tri County 10

Kearney 42, Papillion-LaVista 13

Kearney Catholic 30, Minden 8

Kenesaw 61, McCool Junction 9

Lexington 29, Holdrege 22

Lincoln Lutheran 28, Elmwood-Murdock 3

Lincoln Southeast 20, Bellevue East 8

Lincoln Southwest 27, Omaha Central 7

Loomis 66, Hitchcock County 30

McCook 24, Hastings 0

Millard South 38, Lincoln East 7

Millard West 49, North Platte 14

Nebraska Christian 50, High Plains Community 16

Norfolk 55, Omaha South 7

Norfolk Catholic 61, Madison 12

North Platte St. Patrick's 19, Hershey 0

Omaha Creighton Prep 49, Omaha Benson 7

Omaha North 49, Omaha Burke 28

Omaha Westside 38, Lincoln North Star 7

Osmond 36, Elkhorn Valley 0

Palmer 6, East Butler 0

Palmyra 32, Johnson County Central 12

Papillion-LaVista South 57, Omaha Bryan 0

Pierce 40, O'Neill 13

Plainview 57, Niobrara/Verdigre 12

Platteview 21, Nebraska City 3

Plattsmouth 19, Omaha Gross Catholic 14

Pleasanton 52, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 16

Randolph 22, Wausa 6

Riverside 61, St. Edward 12

Scottsbluff 40, Gering 3

Sidney 42, Alliance 0

South Loup 60, Amherst 6

Walthill 60, Heartland Lutheran 28

Wauneta-Palisade 62, Eustis-Farnam 0

West Holt 14, CWC-Ewing 12

West Point-Beemer 32, Wayne 28

Winnebago 48, Omaha Nation 8

Wynot 26, Emerson-Hubbard 20

York 51, Aurora 20

Yutan 28, Wilber-Clatonia 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Centennial vs. Shelby/Rising City, ppd. to Oct 7th.

Elkhorn South vs. Elkhorn, ppd. to Oct 7th.

Lincoln Northeast vs. Millard North, ppd. to Oct 7th.

Louisville vs. Auburn, ppd. to Oct 7th.

Omaha Roncalli vs. Omaha Skutt Catholic, ppd. to Oct 7th.

Ponca vs. Stanton, ppd. to Oct 7th.

Syracuse vs. Wahoo, ccd.

