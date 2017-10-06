10-6 Prep Football Scores - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

10-6 Prep Football Scores

Courtesy: Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL
        Allen 70, Winside 20
        Aquinas 30, North Bend Central 0
        Arcadia-Loup City 36, Twin River 0
        Archbishop Bergan 48, Tekamah-Herman 0
        Arthur County def. Sioux County, forfeit
        Battle Creek 6, Lutheran High Northeast 0
        Bellevue West 62, Omaha Northwest 0
        Blair 38, Schuyler 0
        Blue Hill 36, Giltner 6
        Boone Central/Newman Grove 49, Adams Central 7
        Boys Town 34, Omaha Concordia 0
        Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 23, Falls City Sacred Heart 14
        Cambridge 62, Southwest 6
        Central City 13, Sutton 6
        Chase County 42, Mitchell 13
        Clarkson/Leigh 68, Elgin Public/Pope John 30
        Cody-Kilgore 73, South Platte 6
        Columbus 49, South Sioux City 16
        Columbus Lakeview 42, Grand Island Central Catholic 0
        Columbus Scotus 14, Ord 10
        Conestoga 32, Falls City 24
        Crawford 55, Leyton 0
        Doniphan-Trumbull 21, Southern Valley 0
        Dundy County-Stratton 40, Sutherland 18
        Elm Creek 44, Overton 28
        Elwood 77, Red Cloud 7
        Fairbury 65, Southern 6
        Fillmore Central 21, Cross County 14
        Freeman 40, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 0
        Gothenburg 7, Cozad 6
        Grand Island 21, Lincoln Pius X 14
        Grand Island Northwest 35, Seward 21
        Gretna 56, Elkhorn Mount Michael 0
        Guardian Angels 44, Homer 0
        Hampton 55, Elba 18
        Hartington Cedar Catholic 12, Crofton 0
        Hartington-Newcastle 46, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 14
        Harvard 68, Maywood-Hayes Center 6
        Hastings St. Cecilia 13, Sandy Creek 10
        Hay Springs 57, Potter-Dix 8
        Heartland 44, Superior 8
        Hemingford 58, Morrill 6
        Howells/Dodge 70, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 14
        Humphrey St. Francis 48, Osceola 6
        Hyannis def. Banner County, forfeit
        Johnson-Brock 34, Tri County 10
        Kearney 42, Papillion-LaVista 13
        Kearney Catholic 30, Minden 8
        Kenesaw 61, McCool Junction 9
        Lexington 29, Holdrege 22
        Lincoln Lutheran 28, Elmwood-Murdock 3
        Lincoln Southeast 20, Bellevue East 8
        Lincoln Southwest 27, Omaha Central 7
        Loomis 66, Hitchcock County 30
        McCook 24, Hastings 0
        Millard South 38, Lincoln East 7
        Millard West 49, North Platte 14
        Nebraska Christian 50, High Plains Community 16
        Norfolk 55, Omaha South 7
        Norfolk Catholic 61, Madison 12
        North Platte St. Patrick's 19, Hershey 0
        Omaha Creighton Prep 49, Omaha Benson 7
        Omaha North 49, Omaha Burke 28
        Omaha Westside 38, Lincoln North Star 7
        Osmond 36, Elkhorn Valley 0
        Palmer 6, East Butler 0
        Palmyra 32, Johnson County Central 12
        Papillion-LaVista South 57, Omaha Bryan 0
        Pierce 40, O'Neill 13
        Plainview 57, Niobrara/Verdigre 12
        Platteview 21, Nebraska City 3
        Plattsmouth 19, Omaha Gross Catholic 14
        Pleasanton 52, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 16
        Randolph 22, Wausa 6
        Riverside 61, St. Edward 12
        Scottsbluff 40, Gering 3
        Sidney 42, Alliance 0
        South Loup 60, Amherst 6
        Walthill 60, Heartland Lutheran 28
        Wauneta-Palisade 62, Eustis-Farnam 0
        West Holt 14, CWC-Ewing 12
        West Point-Beemer 32, Wayne 28
        Winnebago 48, Omaha Nation 8
        Wynot 26, Emerson-Hubbard 20
        York 51, Aurora 20
        Yutan 28, Wilber-Clatonia 7
        POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
        Centennial vs. Shelby/Rising City, ppd. to Oct 7th.
        Elkhorn South vs. Elkhorn, ppd. to Oct 7th.
        Lincoln Northeast vs. Millard North, ppd. to Oct 7th.
        Louisville vs. Auburn, ppd. to Oct 7th.
        Omaha Roncalli vs. Omaha Skutt Catholic, ppd. to Oct 7th.
        Ponca vs. Stanton, ppd. to Oct 7th.
        Syracuse vs. Wahoo, ccd.
 

