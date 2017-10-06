10-6 Prep Football Scores

Posted By: Sports
sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Allen 70, Winside 20
Aquinas 30, North Bend Central 0
Arcadia-Loup City 36, Twin River 0
Archbishop Bergan 48, Tekamah-Herman 0
Arthur County def. Sioux County, forfeit
Battle Creek 6, Lutheran High Northeast 0
Bellevue West 62, Omaha Northwest 0
Blair 38, Schuyler 0
Blue Hill 36, Giltner 6
Boone Central/Newman Grove 49, Adams Central 7
Boys Town 34, Omaha Concordia 0
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 23, Falls City Sacred Heart 14
Cambridge 62, Southwest 6
Central City 13, Sutton 6
Chase County 42, Mitchell 13
Clarkson/Leigh 68, Elgin Public/Pope John 30
Cody-Kilgore 73, South Platte 6
Columbus 49, South Sioux City 16
Columbus Lakeview 42, Grand Island Central Catholic 0
Columbus Scotus 14, Ord 10
Conestoga 32, Falls City 24
Crawford 55, Leyton 0
Doniphan-Trumbull 21, Southern Valley 0
Dundy County-Stratton 40, Sutherland 18
Elm Creek 44, Overton 28
Elwood 77, Red Cloud 7
Fairbury 65, Southern 6
Fillmore Central 21, Cross County 14
Freeman 40, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 0
Gothenburg 7, Cozad 6
Grand Island 21, Lincoln Pius X 14
Grand Island Northwest 35, Seward 21
Gretna 56, Elkhorn Mount Michael 0
Guardian Angels 44, Homer 0
Hampton 55, Elba 18
Hartington Cedar Catholic 12, Crofton 0
Hartington-Newcastle 46, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 14
Harvard 68, Maywood-Hayes Center 6
Hastings St. Cecilia 13, Sandy Creek 10
Hay Springs 57, Potter-Dix 8
Heartland 44, Superior 8
Hemingford 58, Morrill 6
Howells/Dodge 70, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 14
Humphrey St. Francis 48, Osceola 6
Hyannis def. Banner County, forfeit
Johnson-Brock 34, Tri County 10
Kearney 42, Papillion-LaVista 13
Kearney Catholic 30, Minden 8
Kenesaw 61, McCool Junction 9
Lexington 29, Holdrege 22
Lincoln Lutheran 28, Elmwood-Murdock 3
Lincoln Southeast 20, Bellevue East 8
Lincoln Southwest 27, Omaha Central 7
Loomis 66, Hitchcock County 30
McCook 24, Hastings 0
Millard South 38, Lincoln East 7
Millard West 49, North Platte 14
Nebraska Christian 50, High Plains Community 16
Norfolk 55, Omaha South 7
Norfolk Catholic 61, Madison 12
North Platte St. Patrick's 19, Hershey 0
Omaha Creighton Prep 49, Omaha Benson 7
Omaha North 49, Omaha Burke 28
Omaha Westside 38, Lincoln North Star 7
Osmond 36, Elkhorn Valley 0
Palmer 6, East Butler 0
Palmyra 32, Johnson County Central 12
Papillion-LaVista South 57, Omaha Bryan 0
Pierce 40, O'Neill 13
Plainview 57, Niobrara/Verdigre 12
Platteview 21, Nebraska City 3
Plattsmouth 19, Omaha Gross Catholic 14
Pleasanton 52, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 16
Randolph 22, Wausa 6
Riverside 61, St. Edward 12
Scottsbluff 40, Gering 3
Sidney 42, Alliance 0
South Loup 60, Amherst 6
Walthill 60, Heartland Lutheran 28
Wauneta-Palisade 62, Eustis-Farnam 0
West Holt 14, CWC-Ewing 12
West Point-Beemer 32, Wayne 28
Winnebago 48, Omaha Nation 8
Wynot 26, Emerson-Hubbard 20
York 51, Aurora 20
Yutan 28, Wilber-Clatonia 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Centennial vs. Shelby/Rising City, ppd. to Oct 7th.
Elkhorn South vs. Elkhorn, ppd. to Oct 7th.
Lincoln Northeast vs. Millard North, ppd. to Oct 7th.
Louisville vs. Auburn, ppd. to Oct 7th.
Omaha Roncalli vs. Omaha Skutt Catholic, ppd. to Oct 7th.
Ponca vs. Stanton, ppd. to Oct 7th.
Syracuse vs. Wahoo, ccd.
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.