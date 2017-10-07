House Fire causes $250,000 in damage to home near Waverly

A fire ravaged a home near Waverly Friday night.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says the fire caused around $250,000 in damage to the home.

It happened at 11 p.m. at the 12000 Mill Road, which is five miles northwest of Waverly.

No one was home at the time.

A neighbor discovered the house on fire.

The fire is still under investigation and it is unknown what the caused it.