Grand Jury investigation into Omaha police officers actions in stun gun death

Jami Cutshall (33) was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on several charges related to the introduction of contraband.More >>
Alex Linscott was a passenger when the car she was in collided head-on with another vehicle. The two drivers were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Alex didn't make it.More >>
A fire ravaged a home near Waverly Saturday morning. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says the fire caused around $250,000 in damage to the home. It happened at 11 p.m. at the 12000 Mill Road, which is five miles northwest of Waverly. No one was home at the time. A neighbor discovered the house on fire. The fire is still under investigation and it is unknown what the caused it.More >>
Authorities say a man accidentally shot and killed his wife in the kitchen of their Sarpy County home while he was cleaning his pistol.More >>
After more than two years of planning and consultation, the university has finalized plans for the razing of Cather Hall, Pound Hall and the attached Cather-Pound Dining Center.More >>
Those heart sculptures you've been seeing around Lincoln this summer were all at the ballpark for Friday night's auction.More >>
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com If you're looking for something fun to do for the next 4 days.. Well America's First Water Circus is in town. Cirque Italia kicks off today at the Lancaster Event Center and goes through Sunday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. the show will start at 7:30 p.m. Event coordinators say they have face painting, food, and a gift shop. This is their first show in the capital city; Cirque Italia is offering deals. Media Man...More >>
The Las Vegas tragedy is affecting so many people all over the nation including a Hastings man who experienced this tragic event.More >>
