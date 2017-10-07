Baby injured mother charged

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A 31-year-old Omaha woman has been charged with first-degree child abuse, accused of severely injuring her 5-month-old baby.

Natasha Wolf was ordered held on $250,000 bail Friday.

Police say Wolf told officers that the baby was injured Wednesday when she stepped away for a moment and he rolled off a changing table and landed face-first onto a baby bottle.

But a doctor at Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha told police the child's injuries weren't consistent with that account.

The boy suffered bruising to his head and face and bleeding on the brain. A prosecutor said the baby remained in critical condition Friday at Children's after undergoing a blood transfusion.

Wolf is scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 14.