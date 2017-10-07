Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Halftime notes

Posted By: Sports
Sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: NU Media Relations
Notes from Halftime of Nebraska-Wisconsin Game:
- The 80-yard touchdown pass from Tenner Lee to Stanley Morgan Jr. was the seventh-longest pass play in school history, and the longest by Nebraska since a 99-yard touchdown pass from Tommy Armstrong Jr. to Quincy against Georgia in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 1, 2014.
- The 80-yard pass was the longest of Lee’s Nebraska career, and the second-longest of his college career behind a 90-yard pass against Army in 2015, while Lee was playing at Tulane.
- Morgan’s previous career long reception was a 72-yard touchdown catch from Armstrong at Indiana last season.
- The touchdown reception was the fifth of the season for Morgan and the 10th of his career. Morgan had three catches for 100 yards in the first half and has had at least 90 receiving yards in each of the five games he has played in 2017. Tonight marks the third 100-yard receiving game for Morgan in 2017 and his career.
- Senior receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El had a 37-yard reception on the second play of the game, pushing him past 1,000 career receiving yards. Pierson-El is the 26th Husker to record 1,000 career receiving yards.
- Devine Ozigbo rushed 17 times for 96 yards in the first half. He is four yards from his third consecutive 100-yard rushing game which would mark the first time a Husker has run for 100 yards in three straight games since Ameer Abdullah early in 2014 season. Ozigbo’s career rushing highs are 24 carries (vs. Rutgers, 2017) and 106 yards (at Illinois, 2017)
- Redshirt freshman linebacker Ben Stille made his first career start in tonight’s game.
- Sophomore punter Caleb Lightbourn had a career-long 69-yard punt in the second quarter. It was the longest punt by a Husker since Sam Foltz had a 70-yard punt at Wisconsin in 2014.
- Redshirt freshman JD Spielman had four receptions for 48 yards in the first half. His career highs are five catches and 52 yards.