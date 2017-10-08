Nebraska vs. Wisconsin post game notes

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, Oct. 7, 2017, Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

80 –– Quarterback Tanner Lee connected with Stanley Morgan Jr. on an 80-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. The 80-yard pass was the seventh-longest pass play in school history and the longest for Nebraska since a 99-yard TD pass from Tommy Armstrong Jr. to Quincy Enunwa against Georgia on Jan. 1, 2014. The pass play bettered Morgan’s previous career long reception of 72 yards at Indiana last season. The 80-yard pass was the longest of Lee’s Nebraska career and the second-longest of his college career behind a 90-yard pass in 2015 while playing at Tulane against Army.

100 –– Receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. caught four passes for 115 yards, including three catches for 100 yards before halftime. Morgan’s 115 receiving yards were a career high, bettering his 103 receiving yards at Oregon earlier this season. It was Morgan’s third 100-yard receiving game in 2017 and he has had at least 90 receiving yards in all five games he has played in 2017. Morgan has 30 receptions for 510 yards this season and his 510 receiving yards through six games is the second most in school history by a Husker through the team’s first six games. Johnny Rodgers had 521 yards in his Heisman Trophy winning season of 1972.

112 –– I-back Devine Ozigbo rushed 23 times for a career-high 112 yards. Ozigbo topped 100 yards for the third straight game, marking the first Nebraska back to rush for 100 yards in three straight games since Ameer Abdullah rushed for 100 yards in three straight games in September of 2014. Ozigbo is the first 100-yard rusher against Wisconsin since LSU’s Leonard Fournette on Sept. 3, 2016. As a team, Nebraska has had a 100-yard rusher in five of six games this season.

6 –– Nebraska safety Aaron Williams had a pick-six for a touchdown in the third quarter to tie the game at 17-17. It was Nebraska’s first interception return for a touchdown since Chris Jones had a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown at Indiana last season. It was the second interception for Williams in 2017 and the fifth of his career. Williams also had a team-high 11 tackles, including eight solo stops the most by a Husker this season. It was the second double-figure tackle game of the season for Williams. (12 at Oregon).

1,000 –– Senior De’Mornay Pierson-El caught a 37-yard pass on Nebraska’s second offensive play, pushing him past 1,000 career receiving yards and making Pierson-El the 26th Husker with 1,000 career receiving yards. Pierson-El finished the game with three receptions for 59 yards.

381 –– Nebraska posted 381 yards of offense in tonight’s game, an opponent season high against Wisconsin. The previous best was against Wisconsin this season was 304 yards by Utah State in the season opener. Nebraska totaled 313 yards before halftime in tonight’s game.

20––The Wisconsin win ended a streak of 20 straight wins by Nebraska in night games at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers’ previous loss was to No. 4 Missouri in 2008. Wisconsin won in Lincoln for the second time in five tries all-time, and took an 8-4 lead in the all-time series.

Other Notes

· Redshirt freshman receiver JD Spielman had team-high six receptions for 79 yards, setting career highs in both categories. His previous bests were five receptions against Rutgers and 52 yards vs. Northern Illinois. Spielman totaled four catches for 48 yards in the first half.

· Sophomore punter Caleb Lightbourn had a career-long 69-yard punt in the second quarter, pinning Wisconsin at its 9-yard line. The punt was the longest by a Husker since Sam Foltz had a 70-yard punt at Wisconsin in 2014. Lightbourn also had a 57-yard punt and averaged 47.4 yards on five punts, while pinning Wisconsin inside its 20 on three of his punts.

· Redshirt freshman linebacker Ben Stille made his first career start in tonight’s game.

· Senior safety Joshua Kalu had a career-high 10 tackles and a pair of pass breakups in his first game since week 2 at Oregon.