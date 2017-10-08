Advocates push for more wind energy in Nebraska - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Advocates push for more wind energy in Nebraska

Posted: Updated:

   LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Most of Nebraska's neighbors are national leaders in wind energy, and advocates say the state could easily join them. But as wind energy has grown in Nebraska, so has a fervent resistance from mostly rural landowners and lawmakers who view the turbines as noisy, heavily subsidized eyesores that lead to lower property values. Wind energy supporters say the fears are understandable but largely unfounded.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man arrested after firing shots in downtown Lincoln

    Man arrested after firing shots in downtown Lincoln

    A man is behind bars, after shooting a gun in the air near 14th and Q Streets, Sunday morning around 2:30. Lincoln Police say, 25-year-old Carlos Brito is charged with discharging a firearm within city limits and failure to obey lawful orders. LPD says while investigating they heard several gunshots in the area, they then discovered Brito in with a handgun in a Wendy's parking lot. Brito tried to discard the firearm and run, but was apprehended quickly. No one was injured and poli...More >>
    A man is behind bars, after shooting a gun in the air near 14th and Q Streets, Sunday morning around 2:30. Lincoln Police say, 25-year-old Carlos Brito is charged with discharging a firearm within city limits and failure to obey lawful orders. LPD says while investigating they heard several gunshots in the area, they then discovered Brito in with a handgun in a Wendy's parking lot. Brito tried to discard the firearm and run, but was apprehended quickly. No one was injured and poli...More >>

  • Baby injured mother charged

    Baby injured mother charged

    OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A 31-year-old Omaha woman has been charged with first-degree child abuse, accused of severely injuring her 5-month-old baby. Natasha Wolf was ordered held on $250,000 bail Friday. Police say Wolf told officers that the baby was injured Wednesday when she stepped away for a moment and he rolled off a changing table and landed face-first onto a baby bottle. But a doctor at Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha told police the child's injuries weren't cons...More >>
    OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A 31-year-old Omaha woman has been charged with first-degree child abuse, accused of severely injuring her 5-month-old baby. Natasha Wolf was ordered held on $250,000 bail Friday. Police say Wolf told officers that the baby was injured Wednesday when she stepped away for a moment and he rolled off a changing table and landed face-first onto a baby bottle. But a doctor at Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha told police the child's injuries weren't cons...More >>

  • House Fire causes $250,000 in damage to home near Waverly

    House Fire causes $250,000 in damage to home near Waverly

    A fire ravaged a home near Waverly Saturday morning. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says the fire caused around $250,000 in damage to the home. It happened at 11 p.m. at the 12000 Mill Road, which is five miles northwest of Waverly. No one was home at the time. A neighbor discovered the house on fire. The fire is still under investigation and it is unknown what the caused it.

    More >>

    A fire ravaged a home near Waverly Saturday morning. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says the fire caused around $250,000 in damage to the home. It happened at 11 p.m. at the 12000 Mill Road, which is five miles northwest of Waverly. No one was home at the time. A neighbor discovered the house on fire. The fire is still under investigation and it is unknown what the caused it.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.