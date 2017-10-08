Advocates push for more wind energy in Nebraska

A man is behind bars, after shooting a gun in the air near 14th and Q Streets, Sunday morning around 2:30. Lincoln Police say, 25-year-old Carlos Brito is charged with discharging a firearm within city limits and failure to obey lawful orders. LPD says while investigating they heard several gunshots in the area, they then discovered Brito in with a handgun in a Wendy's parking lot. Brito tried to discard the firearm and run, but was apprehended quickly. No one was injured and poli...

