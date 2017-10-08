Amigos tartar sauce recalled

A specific brand of tartar sauce that was distributed to Amigos restaurants has been recalled due to mislabeling of possible allergens, according to a press release by the Food and Drug Administration.

Silver Spring Foods' Waterfront Bistro Tartar Sauce could have an incorrect back label attached to the bottle, which does not correctly identify ingredients that could pose an allergen risk; specifically, egg.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or lifethreatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

No illnesses or consumer complaints have been reported to date.

The recalled product has a Best By date of JUL 31 18 S3551 or AUG 28 18 S3351 and an incorrect UPC barcode: 21130 12242 (Hot Cocktail Sauce). No other Silver Spring or Waterfront Bistro products are affected by the recall. Silver Spring is taking the extra precautionary measure of issuing this recall so that consumers who may have purchased the product are properly made aware.

The recalled product is retailed under the Brand name Waterfront Bistro Tartar Sauce and is distributed at:

Albertsons

Amigos

Jewel-Osco

Lucky

Market Street

Pak N Save

Pavilions

Randall’s

Safeway

Shaw's

Star Market

Super Saver

Tom Thumb

United Supermarkets

Vons

The following states are affected: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Washington DC, Wyoming.

The recall was initiated after production checks at our manufacturing facility found the incorrect back label for Hot Cocktail Sauce instead of Tartar Sauce. The manufacturing lot of labels from our supplier was also utilized in the production dates/lot codes of BEST BY: JUL 31 18 S3351 and BEST BY: AUG 28 18 S3351. The defect identified was caused by a temporary breakdown in one of our label supplier’s production and quality control processes. The company is working with its supplier to ensure this anomaly does not occur again.

Consumers who have the recalled product in their possession and are allergic to egg should not consume the item.