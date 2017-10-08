Huskers tie No. 23 Rutgers, 1-1

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska soccer team (8-3-3, 2-1-3 Big Ten) closed its weekend home stand with a 1-1 tie against No. 23 Rutgers at Barbara Hibner Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Nebraska struck early when senior Haley Hanson found the back of the net in the seventh minute. The goal marked Hanson’s eighth of the season, a total that leads the Huskers in 2017. It was her third goal of the weekend following a two-goal effort against Maryland on Thursday night.

Nebraska took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but Rutgers tied it in the 50th minute when Nneka Moneme scored off an assist from Amirah Ali. It was the lone goal that sophomore keeper Aubrei Corder allowed in 110 minutes on Sunday. Corder earned two saves.

Nebraska’s offense outshot the Scarlet Knights, 18-6, including a 6-3 advantage in shots on goal. In the first half, NU took six shots and Rutgers took zero. In all, 10 different Huskers took shots on Sunday.

Nebraska extends its unbeaten streak to a season-high five games. The Huskers have gone 2-0-3 during that stretch with ties against both ranked opponents they have faced in 2017. Rutgers moves to 9-2-3 overall with a 3-2-2 mark in Big Ten play.

The Huskers begin a four-game stretch of road contests next weekend when they visit Purdue (Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. CT) and Indiana (Sunday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. CT).