Berger Places Second at U23 World Team Trials

Rochester, Minn. - Nebraska junior Tyler Berger made an impressive run at the USA Wrestling U23 World Team Trials, but fell in the best-of-three trials finals series to Richie Lewis on Sunday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn.

Competing at 70 kg/154 lbs. in freestyle, Berger won his first three matches by decision, but fell to Lewis of Rutgers by scores of 6-2 and 7-1 in the finals.

Berger began his day with a 6-2 win over Josh Heil in the round of 16, before defeating Sahid Kargbo by an 8-2 decision. Berger clinched a spot in the final with a 6-4 win over Grant LaMont of Utah Valley.

Tim Lambert, a four-time NCAA qualifier for Nebraska from 2013-17 and NU's current volunteer assistant coach, finished in fourth place at 57 kg/126 lbs., as he posted a 2-2 record on the day. Lambert, who began the day as the fourth seed, defeated Dack Punke of Missouri by a 6-0 decision in the quarterfinal round. After falling 10-0 to top-seeded Nathan Tomasello of Ohio State in the semifinal, Lambert took down Oklahoma State's Gary Harding, 11-6 in the consolation semifinal. In the third-place match, Lambert fell to Joshua Rodriguez, 10-0.

Senior Colton McCrystal also competed at the trials, as he went 2-2 at 65 kg/143 lbs. McCrystal fell 12-0 in the round of 16 to Matt Findlay of Utah Valley, before rebounding with a pair of wins in the consolation bracket. He advanced on an injury default from Robbie Mathers, before winning by technical fall, 10-0, over Devin Tortorice. In the consolation semifinal, McCrystal lost by technical fall to Brock Zacherl of Clarion, 12-0.

Athletes between 18-23 years of age were eligible to compete this weekend in Minnesota. The event serveed as the qualifying event in all three Olympic disciplines for the inaugural United World Wrestling U23 World Championships, set for Nov. 21-26 in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

Nebraska wrestling begins its official practice this Tuesday. The annual intrasquad, which this season features wrestle-offs, is set for Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.

2017 USA Wrestling U23 World Team Trials

Oct. 8, 2017

Mayo Civic Center - Rochester, Minn.

57 kg/126 lbs.

Rd. of 16: Tim Lambert (Sunkist Kids Wrestling Club), bye

Quarterfinal: Tim Lambert (Sunkist Kids Wrestling Club) dec. Dack Punke (Missouri Wrestling RTC), 6-0

Semifinal: Nathan Tomasello (Ohio State/Ohio RTC/TMWC) tech. fall Tim Lambert (Sunkist Kids Wrestling Club), 10-0

Cons. Semifinal: Tim Lambert (Sunkist Kids Wrestling Club) dec. Gary Harding (CRTC/TMWC), 11-6

Third-Place Match: Joshua Rodriguez (Nittany Lion Wrestling Club) tech. fall Tim Lambert (Sunkist Kids Wrestling Club), 10-0

65 kg/143 lbs.

Rd. of 16: Matt Findlay (Utah Valley RTC) tech. fall Colton McCrystal (Sunkist Kids Wrestling Club), 12-0

Cons. Second Round: Colton McCrystal (Sunkist Kids Wrestling Club), inj. default Robbie Mathers (Sunkist Kids Wrestling Club), 0:00

Cons. Third Round: Colton McCrystal (Sunkist Kids Wrestling Club) tech. fall Devin Tortorice (Whitewater Wrestling Club), 10-0

Cons. Semifinal: Brock Zacherl (Clarion RTC) tech. fall Colton McCrystal (Sunkist Kids Wrestling Club), 12-0

70 kg/154 lbs.

Rd. of 16: Tyler Berger (Sunkist Kids Wrestling Club) dec. Josh Heil (Buies Creek RTC), 6-2

Quarterfinal: Tyler Berger (Sunkist Kids Wrestling Club) dec. Sahid Kargbo (Patriot Elite Wrestling Club), 8-2

Semifinal: Tyler Berger (Sunkist Kids Wrestling Club) dec. Grant LaMont (Utah Valley RTC), 6-4

Final Round 1: Richie Lewis (Scarlet Knight Wrestling Club) dec. Tyler Berger (Sunkist Kids Wrestling Club), 6-2

Final Round 2: Richie Lewis (Scarlet Knight Wrestling Club) dec. Tyler Berger (Sunkist Kids Wrestling Club), 7-1