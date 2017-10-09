Nebraska's State Volunteer Service Commission Announces Special Grant

A specific brand of tartar sauce that was distributed to Amigos restaurants has been recalled due to mislabeling of possible allergens, according to a press release by the Food and Drug Administration.More >>
1500 dedicated volunteers took to Lincoln’s streets gathering donations for the Friendship Home.More >>
After more than two years of planning and consultation, the university has finalized plans for the razing of Cather Hall, Pound Hall and the attached Cather-Pound Dining Center.More >>
Alex Linscott was a passenger when the car she was in collided head-on with another vehicle. The two drivers were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Alex didn't make it.More >>
Jami Cutshall (33) was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on several charges related to the introduction of contraband.More >>
A fire ravaged a home near Waverly Saturday morning. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says the fire caused around $250,000 in damage to the home. It happened at 11 p.m. at the 12000 Mill Road, which is five miles northwest of Waverly. No one was home at the time. A neighbor discovered the house on fire. The fire is still under investigation and it is unknown what the caused it.More >>
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A legal opinion issued by the Nebraska Attorney General's Office says nearly $58,000 in payments made to three departing Nebraska Parole Board members for unused sick and vacation time were improper. The opinion, issued Friday, agreed with a finding by the State Auditor's Office that the payments should not have been made. The state auditor in May criticized the agency for making the payments in 2014-15. The chairwoman of the fiv...More >>
