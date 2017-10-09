Nebraska's State Volunteer Service Commission Announces Special Grant

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

15 organizations are waking up happy this morning.Their about to receive a lot of money.They'll share 1.4 million dollars in grants for a variety of community service programs.

The money will support more than 200 Americorps Jobs across our state. Nebraska's State Volunteer Service Commission recently announced the grants.The organizations receiving money are focused on a variety of issues. Including reducing hunger, improving youth fitness, and expanding affordable housing.

More than 6-thousand members of the Americorps programs in Nebraska have worked more than 9.8 million hours since 1994.