New store to replace northeast Nebraska grocery lost to fire

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com City of Lincoln News Release: South Street from 70th Street west to Broadmoore Drive is closed until 5 p.m. today for emergency water main repair. The recommended detour is “A” or Van Dorn streets. After 5 p.m., traffic on South Street will be restored to one lane each way. Public Works and Utilities Department appreciates the public’s patience during the repair. For more information about the proj...More >>
Alex Linscott was a passenger when the car she was in collided head-on with another vehicle. The two drivers were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Alex didn't make it.More >>
A specific brand of tartar sauce that was distributed to Amigos restaurants has been recalled due to mislabeling of possible allergens, according to a press release by the Food and Drug Administration.More >>
1500 dedicated volunteers took to Lincoln’s streets gathering donations for the Friendship Home.More >>
A new store is being built to serve a northeast Nebraska community that lost its local grocery to fire.More >>
Authorities say a Wyoming man has been killed in a collision between his vehicle and a semitrailer in western Nebraska.More >>
A December sentencing is scheduled for a former U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service worker who'd been charged with burglarizing the service office in Wood River.More >>
Clouds increase today, MUCH cooler and windy...More >>
