New store to replace northeast Nebraska grocery lost to fire

OSMOND, Neb. (AP)

A new store is being built to serve a northeast Nebraska community that lost its local grocery to fire.

Owner James Bessmer said that the community support helped him make a decision to reopen in downtown Osmond.

Nobody was in Tiger Town Food & Floral Center when flames erupted July 9 in the three-story brick structure. State investigators ultimately determined that the fire originated in the meat department and attributed it to old wiring.