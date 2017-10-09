Portion of South Street in Lincoln closed because of emergency water main repair

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

UPDATE: South Street will remain closed until Tuesday at noon. After noon, work will continue and traffic will be diverted into the turn lane according to the Public Works and Utilities Department.

City of Lincoln News Release:

South Street from 70th Street west to Broadmoore Drive is closed until 5 p.m. today for emergency water main repair. The recommended detour is “A” or Van Dorn streets. After 5 p.m., traffic on South Street will be restored to one lane each way. Public Works and Utilities Department appreciates the public’s patience during the repair. For more information about the project, contact Bill Fish, Lincoln Water System, at 402-441-5921 or bfish@lincoln.ne.gov. Information on City street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures).