UNL sets Dec. 22 as date to raze 2 dorm high-rises

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has set a timeline for razing matching pair of high-rise dormitories that have housed thousands of students since 1963.

The university says in a news release that all 13 stories of Cather Hall and Pound Hall will be knocked down via a controlled implosion on the morning of Dec. 22.

Both dorms have been used for overflow in recent years as the demand for student housing exceeded expectations.

Demolition cleanup and site restoration are anticipated to continue through July 2018.

The university plans to offer a live view of the implosion online. A web address will be announced as the date of the razing nears.