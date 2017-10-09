UNL sets Dec. 22 as date to raze 2 dorm high-rises - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

UNL sets Dec. 22 as date to raze 2 dorm high-rises

UNL sets Dec. 22 as date to raze 2 dorm high-rises

        LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has set a timeline for razing matching pair of high-rise dormitories that have housed thousands of students since 1963.
        The university says in a news release that all 13 stories of Cather Hall and Pound Hall will be knocked down via a controlled implosion on the morning of Dec. 22.
        Both dorms have been used for overflow in recent years as the demand for student housing exceeded expectations.
        Demolition cleanup and site restoration are anticipated to continue through July 2018.
        The university plans to offer a live view of the implosion online. A web address will be announced as the date of the razing nears.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man arrested after firing shots in downtown Lincoln

    Man arrested after firing shots in downtown Lincoln

    A man is behind bars, after shooting a gun in the air near 14th and Q Streets, Sunday morning around 2:30. Lincoln Police say, 25-year-old Carlos Brito is charged with discharging a firearm within city limits and failure to obey lawful orders. LPD says while investigating they heard several gunshots in the area, they then discovered Brito in with a handgun in a Wendy's parking lot. Brito tried to discard the firearm and run, but was apprehended quickly. No one was injured and poli...More >>
    A man is behind bars, after shooting a gun in the air near 14th and Q Streets, Sunday morning around 2:30. Lincoln Police say, 25-year-old Carlos Brito is charged with discharging a firearm within city limits and failure to obey lawful orders. LPD says while investigating they heard several gunshots in the area, they then discovered Brito in with a handgun in a Wendy's parking lot. Brito tried to discard the firearm and run, but was apprehended quickly. No one was injured and poli...More >>

  • PINK coming to the PBA, register for a chance to win tickets

    PINK coming to the PBA,

    Click here for the official rules of the PINK ticket giveaway contest.

    More >>

    PINK coming to the Pinnacle Bank Arena March 6 and in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Channel 8 KLKN-TV is giving away five pairs of tickets to see the show.  To register for a chance to win tickets

    More >>

  • Portion of South Street in Lincoln closed because of emergency water main repair

    Portion of South Street in Lincoln closed because of emergency water main repair

    POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com City of Lincoln News Release: South Street from 70th Street west to Broadmoore Drive is closed until 5 p.m. today for emergency water main repair.  The recommended detour is “A” or Van Dorn streets.  After 5 p.m., traffic on South Street will be restored to one lane each way. Public Works and Utilities Department appreciates the public’s patience during the repair.  For more information about the proj...

    More >>

    POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com City of Lincoln News Release: South Street from 70th Street west to Broadmoore Drive is closed until 5 p.m. today for emergency water main repair.  The recommended detour is “A” or Van Dorn streets.  After 5 p.m., traffic on South Street will be restored to one lane each way. Public Works and Utilities Department appreciates the public’s patience during the repair.  For more information about the proj...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.