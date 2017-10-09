County treasurer reimbursed for mileage in felony case - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

County treasurer reimbursed for mileage in felony case

County treasurer reimbursed for mileage in felony case

        LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Nebraska investigators say a county treasurer accused of selling cars without a dealer's license and helping customers evade taxes was reimbursed for mileage for driving to and from an auto auction.
        The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Lancaster County Treasurer Andy Stebbing has been charged with falsifying bills of sale, filing fraudulent state income taxes and selling cars without a license. He last appeared in court Sept. 22 but hasn't submitted a plea.
        Nebraska State Patrol reports show Stebbing was reimbursed at least $70 for mileage costs to and from the Lincoln Auto Auction in Waverly over the past two years. Being paid for mileage not connected to work violates state and county rules. Stebbing alleges the auction trips were on county business.
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man arrested after firing shots in downtown Lincoln

    Man arrested after firing shots in downtown Lincoln

    A man is behind bars, after shooting a gun in the air near 14th and Q Streets, Sunday morning around 2:30. Lincoln Police say, 25-year-old Carlos Brito is charged with discharging a firearm within city limits and failure to obey lawful orders. LPD says while investigating they heard several gunshots in the area, they then discovered Brito in with a handgun in a Wendy's parking lot. Brito tried to discard the firearm and run, but was apprehended quickly. No one was injured and poli...More >>
    A man is behind bars, after shooting a gun in the air near 14th and Q Streets, Sunday morning around 2:30. Lincoln Police say, 25-year-old Carlos Brito is charged with discharging a firearm within city limits and failure to obey lawful orders. LPD says while investigating they heard several gunshots in the area, they then discovered Brito in with a handgun in a Wendy's parking lot. Brito tried to discard the firearm and run, but was apprehended quickly. No one was injured and poli...More >>

  • PINK coming to the PBA, register for a chance to win tickets

    PINK coming to the PBA,

    Click here for the official rules of the PINK ticket giveaway contest.

    More >>

    PINK coming to the Pinnacle Bank Arena March 6 and in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Channel 8 KLKN-TV is giving away five pairs of tickets to see the show.  To register for a chance to win tickets

    More >>

  • Portion of South Street in Lincoln closed because of emergency water main repair

    Portion of South Street in Lincoln closed because of emergency water main repair

    POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com City of Lincoln News Release: South Street from 70th Street west to Broadmoore Drive is closed until 5 p.m. today for emergency water main repair.  The recommended detour is “A” or Van Dorn streets.  After 5 p.m., traffic on South Street will be restored to one lane each way. Public Works and Utilities Department appreciates the public’s patience during the repair.  For more information about the proj...

    More >>

    POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com City of Lincoln News Release: South Street from 70th Street west to Broadmoore Drive is closed until 5 p.m. today for emergency water main repair.  The recommended detour is “A” or Van Dorn streets.  After 5 p.m., traffic on South Street will be restored to one lane each way. Public Works and Utilities Department appreciates the public’s patience during the repair.  For more information about the proj...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.