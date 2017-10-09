House fire claims pets' lives

Posted by KLKN.

A house in east Lincoln caught fire Monday morning.

A neighbor said she saw smoke billowing from the roof and she tried to help.



"I ran over and rang the door bell," Lissy Barnes said. "I could hear the dogs. I knew they had lots of pets, so I tried to open the door. I considered breaking a window, but I didn't want to do that. So then i just called 911 and told them that I thought the house was on fire, the smoke was getting a lot heavier."



Lincoln Fire and Rescue went around the back of the house. They said that was the quickest way to get to the fire and extinguish it.

Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs and a hedgehog.

A ferret and two cats weren't as fortunate.



"I had to leave and go pick up my daughter from preschool and by the time I got back, they had already evacuated. And somebody said they saw a fireman giving one of the animals CPR and trying to revive it."



Fire Inspector Rick Campos said it could have been much worse, had it not been for Barnes's actions.



"You ever see anything that looks out of the ordinary—smoke coming out of somebody's back yard— don't assume somebody's cooking or grilling," Campos said. "You can call the fire department. Go check yourself."



Campos said there was $60,000 in damage, but he cannot determine the cause just yet.