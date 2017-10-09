2 arrested in connection with Omaha dating app robberies

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Police have arrested a man and a teenage boy in connection with the armed robberies of seven men in Omaha who believed they were meeting a woman they had messaged on a dating application.

The victims' cellphones and wallets were stolen at gunpoint. Omaha police say they arrested 20-year-old Jordan Kellogg and a 17-year-old. Each is charged with seven counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

Police say each robbery involved two or three assailants. The suspects allegedly posed as a woman online and arranged dates the same day they started talking to the victims. The robberies happened at night between Sept. 19 and Tuesday.

Police say all but one of the victims used the dating application Plenty of Fish.