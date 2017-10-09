Haymarket Sidewalk and Street Improvement Project

A public open house was held Monday night to talk about an improvement project for the Haymarket.

The project is for both sidewalks and streets in the Haymarket.

Pedestrian walkways and curbs will be repaired or replaced and new trash bins and benches will be installed. The second part of the project will improve the roads.

Hallie Salem, the manager for the Downtown Development, said," The mill and overlay that means the removal of asphalt in the historic Haymarket from S to N street and from 7th to 9th."

While the repairs are needed in the area. The process won't be easy and will cause some disruptions in the area. Salem said, "This is going to be a painful process. We are going to have sidewalk and street closures and people are going to have to get used to getting around those sidewalk and street closures."

The project is being funded through several sources including street construction funds and tax increment proceeds from redevelopment projects.

The city hopes improvements in the area will allow people to enjoy modern ammenties while still preserving the history of the area. Ed Zimmer, the city historic preservation planner, said, "I think Haymarket is an area where we cannot only enjoy modern businesses but we can sense the history of the community."

The project is scheduled to start in the spring and is estimated to cost over two million dollars.