Scholarship to be named after singer Abby Uecker

Country artist and Norfolk native Abby Uecker died in an accidental UTV accident near the Thayer County Fairgrounds in July.

A University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority alumna, Uecker left behind a host of friends and sisters who will remember her for years to come.

Two of those friends, Megan Videtich and Ashley Ficken, have started a scholarship within the sorority in Uecker's name.

The goal is to raise $30,000 so that it can be an endowment scholarship, and it will be awarded to women for generations to come.

A fundraiser for the scholarship will be at the UNL Student Union Runza on Tuesday.

There is also a shop for a cause at Wilderness Ridge on November 5th. Kappa Kappa Gamma alumnae and Norfolk businesses will have booths with items to purchase. A portion of the proceeds will go towards the scholarship.

Keep up to date with the latest fundraisers by following Abby Uecker's memorial page.