I-80 Crash Sends One To Hospital

A house in east Lincoln caught fire Monday morning.More >>
A man is behind bars, after shooting a gun in the air near 14th and Q Streets, Sunday morning around 2:30. Lincoln Police say, 25-year-old Carlos Brito is charged with discharging a firearm within city limits and failure to obey lawful orders. LPD says while investigating they heard several gunshots in the area, they then discovered Brito in with a handgun in a Wendy's parking lot. Brito tried to discard the firearm and run, but was apprehended quickly. No one was injured and poli...More >>
Police have arrested a man and a teenage boy in connection with the armed robberies of seven men in Omaha who believed they were meeting a woman they had messaged on a dating application.More >>
A New Jersey-based company says it plans to open a call center in Lincoln that will employ about 200 people.More >>
Nebraska investigators say a county treasurer accused of selling cars without a dealer's license and helping customers evade taxes was reimbursed for mileage for driving to and from an auto auction...More >>
A new store is being built to serve a northeast Nebraska community that lost its local grocery to fire.More >>
A University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority alumna, Abby Uecker left behind a host of friends and sisters who will remember her for years to come.More >>
The Las Vegas tragedy is affecting so many people all over the nation including a Hastings man who experienced this tragic event.More >>
