I-80 Crash Sends One To Hospital

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

One person is in the hospital this morning after a crash on I-80.

It happened just after 6:30 on the southbound ramp onto Highway 77.

Authorities say a truck hauling a trailer slammed into the back of a semitrailer and went off the road.

The driver of the truck was transported with non-life-threatening, but serious injuries. Two people in the semitrailer were treated at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.