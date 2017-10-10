Police chief fired in Nebraska Panhandle town of Gordon - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

GORDON, Neb. (AP)

        Officials say the police chief has been fired in the Nebraska Panhandle community of Gordon.
        The Gordon City Manager Jacob Sheridan says Adam Wackler was dismissed Thursday. Sheridan didn't explain why Wackler was let go.
        Clay Heath has taken over as interim chief.
        Wackler joined the department in July 2014 and was named chief in November 2015.

