NEB Soccer: Pujado Named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Pujado Named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week

Nebraska’s Theresa Pujado earned Big Ten Co-Freshman-of-the-Week honors, announced by the conference on Tuesday.

Pujado, a freshman from Harrisburg, S.D., scored her first career goal on Thursday night in Nebraska’s 3-0 win over Maryland at Hibner Stadium. Her goal, which she scored in the 38th minute, proved to be the game winner against the Terrapins.

Pujado played 43 minutes on Thursday and added 38 minutes on Sunday against Rutgers. This season, she has made 10 appearances, including four starts, for a total of 365 minutes. Pujado recorded an assist in NU’s season-opening win over Kansas on Aug. 18.

Pujado shares the award with Ohio State’s Izzy Rodriguez, who had an assist in the Buckeyes’ win over Michigan State on Friday.