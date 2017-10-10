Nebraska city takes possession of baseball complex

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) _ An eastern Nebraska city has taken possession of a baseball complex and severed its relationship with the complex's managers.

The Bellevue City Council unanimously approved an agreement Monday that severs the city's ties with World Baseball Village, which managed Champions Village. The baseball complex was built with public funds.

The city and managers entered a public-private partnership to build the $6.5 million complex, which opened in 2010.

The city issued more than $3.5 million in bonds to finance the project with the goal that managers would pay them back with proceeds from tournaments. World Baseball Village still hasn't paid the city back in full.

The agreement gives Bellevue possession of the complex and releases the city and managers of any obligations and liabilities toward each other.