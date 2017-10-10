Former police chief facing several charges in DUI case

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have filed several misdemeanor charges against a former suburban Omaha police chief accused of driving drunk.

Papillion officers stopped their former chief, Leonard Houloose, on Sept. 24 after receiving a tip that he was driving drunk.

Sarpy County Court records say the 58-year-old Houloose is charged with driving under the influence, refusing to submit to DUI tests, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing an open alcohol container in his vehicle.

A phone listed for Houloose in Papillion rang unanswered during several calls Tuesday. Court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 8.