Nominate a hero for the Nebraska-Iowa football game

The American Red Cross is looking for people who go above and beyond the call of their everyday lives.

A hero from Nebraska and Iowa will be honored before a packed house at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln before the Huskers take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Hy-Vee Heroes Game on Friday, Nov. 24th.

Nominations for heroes are being accepted now through Oct. 22nd on the Red Cross Website. To nominate a hero you can visit the Red Cross or Hy-Vee website (which we've provided below).

Nominations for heroes are being accepted now through October 22 on the Red Cross Nebraska website. People who are nominated must be 18-years or older and live, work or go to school in either Nebraska or Iowa. Their act of heroism can occur in either state. Recipients will receive tickets to the game and on-field recognition.

They will give their name and hometown and presented an inscribed Hy-Vee Heroes Game trophy.

For more information visit redcross.org or www.hy-vee.com