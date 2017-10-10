Excellence In Education: Hurricane Harvey relief

Roper Elementary School is using art to teach students to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Art specialist Kate Gracie said, "A lot of efforts are being put toward rebuilding core classrooms and I think art supplies are one of the last things to get donated or replaced."

Gracie had students create cards with kind messages to send to students affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The cards are only part of the schools relief efforts. Art supplies are also being collected to rebuild classrooms, "We are doing this just to show our support and our love for communities that have been affected by hurricanes and we are doing what we can to reach out and show love to those friends" Gracie said.

Gracie hopes the relief efforts will teach students to be aware of the world around them and the importance of coming together as a community to help those in need. She also hopes the schools efforts will allow students in Texas to be creative once again.

Several stores across Lincoln are accepting donations of art supplies including: Hobby Town USA on 70th and Pioneers, Gomez Art Supple on 120 North and 14th Street, Michael's Art and Craft Supplies on 400 North 48th and South Pointe Pavilion, and Urban Legends Art Studio at 2632 North 48th.

For a complete list of items that are being collected please visit hildegardcenter.org/art-breaks.