Man pleads no contest to attempted murder for Nebraska death

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ One of two men accused of killing another man in northeast Nebraska's Dakota County has pleaded no contest to attempted murder and accessory to a felony charges.

The Nebraska attorney general's office says 19-year-old Brayan Galvan-Hernandez entered the plea Tuesday in a deal with prosecutors. Authorities say Galvan-Hernandez and 26-year-old Andres Surber, both of Wakefield, fatally shot 41-year-old Kraig Kubik, of Emerson, on Nov. 1, 2016.

In April, a judge ruled that Surber was not mentally competent to stand trial.

Kubik was shot in the back of the head and his dismembered body was found in a culvert in rural Cedar County four days after he was reported missing. Other parts of his body were found in a car trunk.