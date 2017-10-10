Portion of Billy Wolf Trail closed for 2 weeks

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The Billy Wolff Trail from S. 70th Street to the Holmes Lake Dam will close tomorrow, Wednesday, October 11 for repaving.

The project is expected to be completed by Wednesday, October 25.

The recommended detour is to use the trail through Holmes Lake Park or sidewalks on Van Dorn Street and Normal Blvd. Work includes removing and replacing the 8-foot wide concrete trail with a 10-foot wide concrete trail.

For more information about Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.