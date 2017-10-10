Roca Berry Farm is collecting donations

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Roca Berry Farm is a popular fall destination; thousands of locals come each year- for pumpkins, haunted houses and more.

But this year, you can also help them give back to the community.

"Being a family owned farm that the community has been supporting for 37 years it's the least we can do and we're very happy to be apart of it and have people come out and support a good cause,” Jordan Schaefer, with Roca Berry Farm said.

They're collecting canned goods and other items for the food bank until Sunday.

"Everybody needs to eat and it's something that people take for granted," Schaefer said.

But the charity doesn't end there.

The following week, starting on October 16, the farm will collect warm clothes for Bubba's Closet... A resource for Lincoln's Public School students.

"Hats, gloves, jackets, even pants anything to help keep people warm with these cool days coming in,” Schaefer said.

If you donate more than four food items or a piece of clothing, you'll get two Roca Bucks, good for anything you can buy at the farm.

Jordan says they expect a big turnout this weekend, and lots of donations, partly because they have so many new things for guests to do.

"We have a giant rocking horse, which I'll show you, we have a zombie hunt, haunted houses, pumpkin patch, hay rack rides, we can pretty much find something for everybody 2–92 out here,” Shaefer said.

To learn more about the Food Bank, click here. For Bubba’s Closet, click here.

And if you want to know more about Roca Berry Farm go to their website.