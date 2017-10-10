Theaters see high ticket sales for Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

You've probably seen the new trailer for the movie, Star Wars, The Last Jedi, and if you're excited, you can already purchase tickets!

Lisa Fryda, manager of the Marcus Grand Theater says many people are looking forward to the premiere.

"Star Wars is one of the fan events individuals love to dress up to and come to,” Fryda said.

Marcus Theaters started selling tickets yesterday.

Fryda said they've already have sold out shows.

The Grand will host special events for the movie’s premiere, she said.

"We've had a huge influx of tickets for the advance showing, we have fan events starting December 14, where individuals can go to a preshow, see special content and get special star wars cards and a junior popcorn,” Fryda said.

You can buy tickets in person at all Marcus locations, or online at http://www.marcustheatres.com/