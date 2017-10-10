Rainy fall delays Nebraska harvest

Farmers across Nebraska are waiting out muddy waters.

Recent rains have pushed back harvest season yet again, forcing people like Tom and Paula Peterson and their daughter Erica to spend the past two weeks on the farmstead instead of in the fields.

“This year everything is so well soaked up,” Tom said. “And everything was planted a little bit later in the spring and so harvest starts a little later in the fall, and now we just hope we get solid enough ground to work on and get it out.”

Their 2,000 acres of corn and soybeans are, for the most part, mature.

But the USDA says the state's corn harvest is 16 percent behind where it's supposed to be. Soybean harvest is at half of the yearly average.

Now, time is of the essence.

"Worst case scenario in my mind you know is, winter comes," Tom said.

Instead of sitting on their hands, the Peterson’s are finding ways to keep busy.

They’re fixing up the combine, and weaning their now very noisy herd of young cattle.

All while hoping the fields dry out before more problems stack up.

"I think our biggest problem once we get to go is can the elevators keep up with the amount of crop that hits all at once?” Tom said. “Everybody is going to be on one thing and shoving it up the elevators and can they keep up?"