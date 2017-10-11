Project Homeless Connect Lincoln Promising People In Need Help

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

The homeless population in the capital city is unfortunately growing; but an organization in Lincoln trying to help.

Project Homeless Connect Lincoln is holding a one day event to help those in need. This event is held at 10 this morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

People who attend are promised free medical, dental, and behavioral health services. Volunteers will help anyone fill out housing and social services applications. Educational resources and crisis intervention information will also be available.

If you don't need the resources but want to help; volunteers are still needed for today.Event coordinators say they are looking for someone to assist with bike repairs at the event. The organization will cover the cost of supplies.