Lincoln surgeon accepts 20-month suspension in settling case

Click here for the official rules of the PINK ticket giveaway contest.More >>
PINK coming to the Pinnacle Bank Arena March 6 and in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Channel 8 KLKN-TV is giving away five pairs of tickets to see the show. To register for a chance to win ticketsMore >>
One person is in the hospital this morning after a crash on I-80.More >>
One person is in the hospital this morning after a crash on I-80.More >>
Officials say the police chief has been fired in the Nebraska Panhandle community of Gordon.More >>
Officials say the police chief has been fired in the Nebraska Panhandle community of Gordon.More >>
Do you have your tickets yet?More >>
Do you have your tickets yet?More >>
Authorities have filed several misdemeanor charges against a former suburban Omaha police chief accused of driving drunk.More >>
Authorities have filed several misdemeanor charges against a former suburban Omaha police chief accused of driving drunk.More >>
One of two men accused of killing another man in northeast Nebraska's Dakota County has pleaded no contest to attempted murder and accessory to a felony charges.More >>
One of two men accused of killing another man in northeast Nebraska's Dakota County has pleaded no contest to attempted murder and accessory to a felony charges.More >>
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
Farmers across Nebraska are waiting out muddy waters.More >>
Farmers across Nebraska are waiting out muddy waters.More >>
Authorities say a corrections officer was treated at a Lincoln hospital after being assaulted by two boys at Lancaster County's juvenile detention center.More >>
Authorities say a corrections officer was treated at a Lincoln hospital after being assaulted by two boys at Lancaster County's juvenile detention center.More >>