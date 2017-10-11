Police arrest driver of hit and run accident

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Lincoln Police have made an arrest in a hit and run accident that happened in September.

Kathryn Launer, 68, of Lincoln was arrested for hitting Teri Bullock, 58, who is visually impaired.

Launer was arrested for leaving the scene of an injury accident and cited for failure to observe a blind person and driving without a license.

Bullock is still in the hospital recovering from her injuries.



